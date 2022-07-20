Covid Update 20 Jult 2022 – 2,886 New Cases, 19 Deaths

Thailand registered 19 Covid-19 fatalities and 2,886 new cases admitted to hospital during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

This compared with the 18 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,125 new cases admitted to hospital reported on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, 2,029 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 23,179 others were receiving treatment (up from 22,341 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,565,854 Covid-19 cases, including 2,342,419 this year, with 4,511,625 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,050 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,352 so far this year.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

