North East Thailand Times

News From Thailand's North Eastern Provinces. From buriramtimes.com. Sponsored by William Property Co. Ltd

Thailand News

Covid Update 20 Jult 2022 – 2,886 New Cases, 19 Deaths

ByRobert Haines

Jul 20, 2022

Thailand registered 19  Covid-19 fatalities and 2,886 new cases admitted to hospital during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

This compared with the 18 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,125 new cases admitted to hospital reported on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, 2,029 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 23,179 others were receiving treatment (up from 22,341 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,565,854 Covid-19 cases, including 2,342,419 this year, with 4,511,625 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,050 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,352 so far this year.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

By Robert Haines

Related Post

Thailand News

Covid Update 19 July 2022 – 2,125 New Cases, 18 More Deaths

Jul 19, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Covid Update 18 July 2022 – 1,814 New Cases, 17 Deaths

Jul 18, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Covid Update 17 July 2022 – 2,028 New Cases, 18 Deaths

Jul 17, 2022 Robert Haines

Leave a Reply

You missed

Thailand News

Covid Update 20 Jult 2022 – 2,886 New Cases, 19 Deaths

Jul 20, 2022 Robert Haines
Travel & Tourism

Doubts Over Thailand’s 2028 Completion Date For High Speed Rail Link

Jul 19, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Covid Update 19 July 2022 – 2,125 New Cases, 18 More Deaths

Jul 19, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Covid Update 18 July 2022 – 1,814 New Cases, 17 Deaths

Jul 18, 2022 Robert Haines