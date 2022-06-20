Covid Update 20 June 2022 – 1,784 New Cases, 18 Deaths

The country registered 1,784 more Covid-19 cases and 18 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

This compared with 1,892 new cases and 22 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Sunday morning.

There were 1,783 local cases and one imported case.

On Sunday, 2,166 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,500,828 Covid-19 cases, including 2,277,393 cases this year, with 4,449,432 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,485 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,782 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related