Covid Update 21 July 2022 – 2607 New Cases, 23 Deaths

Thaiand registered 23 Covid-19 fatalities and 2,607 new cases admitted to hospital during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

This compared with the 19 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,886 new cases admitted to hospital reported on Wednesday morning.

All the new 2,884 cases were local cases.

On Wednesday, 2,318 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 23,445 others were receiving treatment (up from 23,179 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,568,461 Covid-19 cases, including 2,345,026 this year, with 4,513,943 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,073 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,375 so far this year.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

