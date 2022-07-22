Covid Update 22 July 2022 – 2,424 New Cases, 25 Deaths

Thailand registered 25 Covid-19 fatalities and 2,424 new cases admitted to hospital during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 23 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,607 new cases admitted to hospital reported on Thursday morning.

All the new 2,424 cases were local cases.

On Thursday, 1,816 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 24,028 others were receiving treatment (up from 23,445 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,570,885 Covid-19 cases, including 2,347,450 this year, with 4,515,759 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,098 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,400 so far this year.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

