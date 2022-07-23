Covid Update 23 July 2022 – 2,578 New Cases, 29 Deaths

Thailand registered 2,578 more Covid-19 cases and 29 fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

This compared with 2,424 new cases and 25 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Friday morning.

There were 2,577 local cases and one imported case.

On Friday, 1,877 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,573,463 Covid-19 cases, including 2,350,028 cases this year, with 4,517,636 complete recoveries to date. The accumulated death toll stood at 31,127 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,429 so far this year. The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022. (Source: – Bangkok Post)

