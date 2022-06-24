North East Thailand Times

Covid Update 24 June 2022 – 2,313 New Cases, 16 Deaths

Thailand registered 16 Covid-19 fatalities and 2,313 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 18 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,299 new cases reported on Thursday morning.

There were 2,309 local cases and four imported cases.

On Thursday, 1,489 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 22,458 others were receiving treatment (up from 21,650 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,509,541 Covid-19 cases, including 2,286,106 this year, with 4,456,524 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,559 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,861 so far this year.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

