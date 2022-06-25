Covid Update – 25 June 2022 – 2,236 New Cases, 16 Deaths

Thailand registered 2,236 Covid-19 cases and 16 fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

This compared with 2,313 new cases and 16 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Friday morning.

There were 2,235 local cases and one imported case.

On Friday, 1,892 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,511,777 Covid-19 cases, including 2,288,342 cases this year, with 4,458,416 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,575 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,877 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

