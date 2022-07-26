Covid Update 26 July 2022 – 1,828 New Cases, 35 Deaths

The country registered 35 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,828 new cases admitted to hospital during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 32 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,740 new cases admitted to hospital reported on Monday morning.

All the new 1,828 cases were local cases.

On Monday, 2,173 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 23,605 others were receiving treatment (down from 23,985 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,579,421 Covid-19 cases, including 2,355,986 this year, with 4,524,592 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,224 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,526 so far this year.

