Covid Update 26 June 2022 – 2,378 New Cases, 17 Deaths

ByRobert Haines

Jun 26, 2022

The country registered 2,378 more Covid-19 cases and 17 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with 2,236 new cases and 16 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Saturday morning.

There were 2,376 local cases and two imported cases.

On Saturday, 1,834 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

