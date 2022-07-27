Covid Update 27 July 2022 – 2,747 New Cases, 34 Deaths

Thailand registered 34 Covid-19 fatalities and 2,747 new cases admitted to hospital during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

This compared with the 35 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,828 new cases admitted to hospital reported on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, 2,099 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 24,219 others were receiving treatment (up from 23,605 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,582,168 Covid-19 cases, including 2,358,733 this year, with 4,526,691 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,258 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,560 so far this year.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

