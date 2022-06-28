Covid Update 28 June 2022 – 1,761 New Cases, 13 Deaths

Thailand registered 13 Covid-19 fatalities and 1,761 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 15 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,735 new cases reported on Monday morning.

There were 1,757 local cases and four imported cases.

On Monday, 2,185 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals while 22,458 others were receiving treatment (down from 22,895 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,517,651 Covid-19 cases, including 2,294,216 this year, with 4,464,573 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,620 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,922 so far this year.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

