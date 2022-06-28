North East Thailand Times

News From Thailand's North Eastern Provinces. From buriramtimes.com. Sponsored by William Property Co. Ltd

Thailand News

Covid Update 28 June 2022 – 1,761 New Cases, 13 Deaths

ByRobert Haines

Jun 28, 2022

Thailand registered 13 Covid-19 fatalities and 1,761 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 15 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,735 new cases reported on Monday morning.

There were 1,757 local cases and four imported cases.

On Monday, 2,185 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals while 22,458 others were receiving treatment (down from 22,895 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,517,651 Covid-19 cases, including 2,294,216 this year, with 4,464,573 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,620 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,922 so far this year.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

By Robert Haines

Related Post

Thailand News

New Covid Cases Exceed 2,000 And Outpace Recoveries For Fifth Day

Jun 27, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Covid Update 26 June 2022 – 2,378 New Cases, 17 Deaths

Jun 26, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Road Carnage Continues, In Fact It’s Getting Worse – 40 Dead “At Scene” Yesterday

Jun 25, 2022 Robert Haines

Leave a Reply

You missed

Thailand News

Covid Update 28 June 2022 – 1,761 New Cases, 13 Deaths

Jun 28, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

New Covid Cases Exceed 2,000 And Outpace Recoveries For Fifth Day

Jun 27, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Covid Update 26 June 2022 – 2,378 New Cases, 17 Deaths

Jun 26, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Road Carnage Continues, In Fact It’s Getting Worse – 40 Dead “At Scene” Yesterday

Jun 25, 2022 Robert Haines