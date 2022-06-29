North East Thailand Times

Covid Update 29 June 2022 – 2,569 New Cases, 14 Deaths

ByRobert Haines

Jun 29, 2022

Thailand registered 14  Covid-19 fatalities and 2,569 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

This compared with the 13 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,761 new cases reported on Tuesday morning.

All the 2,569 new cases were local cases.

On Tuesday, 1,984 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 23,029 others were receiving treatment (up from 22,458 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,520,220 Covid-19 cases, including 2,296,785 this year, with 4,466,557 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,634 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,936 so far this year.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

