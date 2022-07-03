North East Thailand Times

Covid Update 3 July 2022 – 2,328 New Cases, 19 Deaths

ByRobert Haines

Jul 3, 2022

Thailand registered 2,328  Covid-19 cases and  fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with 2,508 new cases and 17 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Saturday morning.

There were 2,325 local cases and three imported cases.

On Saturday, 2,043 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

