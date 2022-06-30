Covid Update 30 June 2022 – 2,695 New Cases, 14 Deaths

Thailand registered 14 Covid-19 fatalities and 2,695 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

This compared with the 14 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,569 new cases reported on Wednesday morning.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,522,915 Covid-19 cases, including 2,299,480 this year, with 4,468,336 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,648 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,950 so far this year.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

