North East Thailand Times

News From Thailand's North Eastern Provinces. From buriramtimes.com. Sponsored by William Property Co. Ltd

Thailand News

Covid Update 30 June 2022 – 2,695 New Cases, 14 Deaths

ByRobert Haines

Jun 30, 2022

Thailand registered 14 Covid-19 fatalities and 2,695 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

This compared with the 14 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,569 new cases reported on Wednesday morning.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,522,915 Covid-19 cases, including 2,299,480 this year, with 4,468,336 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,648 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,950 so far this year.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

By Robert Haines

Related Post

Business News Thailand News

FTI EXPO 2022

Jun 30, 2022 Simon Holber
Thailand News

Covid Update 29 June 2022 – 2,569 New Cases, 14 Deaths

Jun 29, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Road Carnage Continues, In Fact It’s Getting Worse – 40 Dead “At Scene” Yesterday

Jun 25, 2022 Robert Haines

Leave a Reply

You missed

Thailand News

Covid Update 30 June 2022 – 2,695 New Cases, 14 Deaths

Jun 30, 2022 Robert Haines
Business News Thailand News

FTI EXPO 2022

Jun 30, 2022 Simon Holber
Thailand News

Covid Update 29 June 2022 – 2,569 New Cases, 14 Deaths

Jun 29, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Road Carnage Continues, In Fact It’s Getting Worse – 40 Dead “At Scene” Yesterday

Jun 25, 2022 Robert Haines