Covid Update 5 July 2022 – 1,917 New Cases, 18 Deaths

The country registered 18 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,917 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 18 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,995 new cases reported on Monday morning.

There were 1,914 local cases and three imported cases.

On Monday, 2,282 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 24,435 others were receiving treatment (down from 24,818 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,534,017 Covid-19 cases, including 2,310,582 this year, with 4,478,846 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,736 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,038 so far this year.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

