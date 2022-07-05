North East Thailand Times

News From Thailand's North Eastern Provinces. From buriramtimes.com. Sponsored by William Property Co. Ltd

Thailand News

Covid Update 5 July 2022 – 1,917 New Cases, 18 Deaths

ByRobert Haines

Jul 5, 2022

The country registered 18 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,917 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 18 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,995 new cases reported on Monday morning.

There were 1,914 local cases and three imported cases.

On Monday, 2,282 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 24,435 others were receiving treatment (down from 24,818 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,534,017 Covid-19 cases, including 2,310,582 this year, with 4,478,846 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,736 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,038 so far this year.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

By Robert Haines

Related Post

Thailand News

Covid Update 3 July 2022 – 2,328 New Cases, 19 Deaths

Jul 3, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Prices Of Made-To-Order Food Surge In Thailand

Jul 2, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Major Thai Brewer Announces Increase In Beer Prices

Jul 2, 2022 Robert Haines

Leave a Reply

You missed

Thailand News

Covid Update 5 July 2022 – 1,917 New Cases, 18 Deaths

Jul 5, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Covid Update 3 July 2022 – 2,328 New Cases, 19 Deaths

Jul 3, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Prices Of Made-To-Order Food Surge In Thailand

Jul 2, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Major Thai Brewer Announces Increase In Beer Prices

Jul 2, 2022 Robert Haines