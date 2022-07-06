Covid Update 6 July 2022 – 2,428 Covid Cases, 22 Deaths

There were 22 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,428 confirmed new cases on Tuesday, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s figures did not include 4,079 positive results from antigen tests. This would raise the total to 6,507.

This compared with the 18 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,917 new cases reported the previous day.

As of midnight Tuesday, a total of 24,792 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (up from 24,435 the previous day), including 9,987 in hospitals (up from 9,848). Of the remainder, 1,178 were in field hospitals/hospitel facilities (up from 1,127) and 13,622 in home/community isolation (up from 13,451).

Of those in hospital, 727 were seriously ill with lung inflammation (up from 705) and 318 dependent on ventilators (up from 300).

The 24-hour period also saw 2,049 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

