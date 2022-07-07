North East Thailand Times

Covid Update 7 July 2022 – 2,366 New Cases, 20 Deaths

ByRobert Haines

Jul 7, 2022

Thailand registered 20  Covid-19 fatalities and 2,366 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

This compared with the 22 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,428 new cases reported on Wednesday morning.

There were 2,362 local cases and four imported cases.

On Wednesday, 2,234 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 24,904 others were receiving treatment (down from 24,792 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,538,811 Covid-19 cases, including 2,315,376 this year, with 4,483,129 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,778 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,080 so far this year.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

