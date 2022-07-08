North East Thailand Times

News From Thailand's North Eastern Provinces. From buriramtimes.com. Sponsored by William Property Co. Ltd

Thailand News

Covid Update 8 July 2022 – 2,144 New Cases, 20 Deaths

ByRobert Haines

Jul 8, 2022

The country registered 20 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,144 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 20 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,366 new cases reported on Thursday morning.

All the new 2,362 cases were local cases.

On Thursday, 1,946 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 25,082 others were receiving treatment (up from 24,904 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,540,955 Covid-19 cases, including 2,317,520 this year, with 4,485,075 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,798 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,100 so far this year.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

By Robert Haines

Related Post

Thailand News

Petrol, Gasohol Prices Down 8 July 2022

Jul 7, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Covid Update 7 July 2022 – 2,366 New Cases, 20 Deaths

Jul 7, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Top Ten Tips For Riding A Motorcycle In Thailand

Jul 6, 2022 Juninho

Leave a Reply

You missed

Thailand News

Covid Update 8 July 2022 – 2,144 New Cases, 20 Deaths

Jul 8, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Petrol, Gasohol Prices Down 8 July 2022

Jul 7, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Covid Update 7 July 2022 – 2,366 New Cases, 20 Deaths

Jul 7, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Top Ten Tips For Riding A Motorcycle In Thailand

Jul 6, 2022 Juninho