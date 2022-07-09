Covid Update 9 July 2022 -2,084 New Cases, 15 Deaths

Thailand registered 2,084 Covid-19 cases and 15 fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

This compared with 2,144 new cases and 20 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Friday morning.

The new case numbers did not include 3,323 positive results from antigen tests over the previous 24 hours, which would raise the total to 5,407.

There were 2,083 local cases and one imported case.

As of midnight Friday, a total of 24,734 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (down from 25,082 the previous day), including 9,674 in hospitals (down from 10,470). Among the remainder, 939 were in field hospitals or hospitel facilities (down from 1,083) and 14,092 in home/community isolation (up from 13,500) while 29 others were not specified.

Of those in hospital, 754 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation (down from 763), and 345 were dependent on ventilators (up from 327).

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related