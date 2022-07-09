North East Thailand Times

News From Thailand's North Eastern Provinces. From buriramtimes.com. Sponsored by William Property Co. Ltd

Thailand News

Covid Update 9 July 2022 -2,084 New Cases, 15 Deaths

ByRobert Haines

Jul 9, 2022

Thailand registered 2,084  Covid-19 cases and 15 fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

This compared with 2,144 new cases and 20 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Friday morning.

The new case numbers did not include 3,323 positive results from antigen tests over the previous 24 hours, which would raise the total to 5,407.

There were 2,083 local cases and one imported case.

As of midnight Friday, a total of 24,734 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (down from 25,082 the previous day), including 9,674 in hospitals (down from 10,470). Among the remainder, 939 were in field hospitals or hospitel facilities (down from 1,083) and 14,092 in home/community isolation (up from 13,500) while 29 others were not specified.

Of those in hospital, 754 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation (down from 763), and 345 were dependent on ventilators (up from 327).

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

By Robert Haines

Related Post

Thailand News

Covid Update 8 July 2022 – 2,144 New Cases, 20 Deaths

Jul 8, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Petrol, Gasohol Prices Down 8 July 2022

Jul 7, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Covid Update 7 July 2022 – 2,366 New Cases, 20 Deaths

Jul 7, 2022 Robert Haines

Leave a Reply

You missed

Thailand News

Covid Update 9 July 2022 -2,084 New Cases, 15 Deaths

Jul 9, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Covid Update 8 July 2022 – 2,144 New Cases, 20 Deaths

Jul 8, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Petrol, Gasohol Prices Down 8 July 2022

Jul 7, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Covid Update 7 July 2022 – 2,366 New Cases, 20 Deaths

Jul 7, 2022 Robert Haines