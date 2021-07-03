Covid UPDATE Saturday: 6,230 New Infections, News Briefs

This morning the public health department reported 6,230 few infections and 41 Covid-deaths. 294 of today’s total were from the Thai prison system. The average number of deaths each day, over the past 5 days, has been 50 people.

Yesterday, there were 6,087 new cases reported as the week displayed a steady growth in new cases, mostly around the capital and adjacent provinces, and in the Deep South provinces.

GRAPH: worldometers.info

• There are 6 international flights arriving into Phuket today…

Thai Airways – from Copenhagen (53 passengers, 13 on their way to Bangkok)

Thai Airways – from Frankfurt (89 passengers)

Thai Airways – from Paris (45 passengers – 6 business class, 39 economy)

Emirates – from Dubai (also on its way to Bangkok)

Qatar – from Doha

Thai Smile – From Singapore

Mysteriously Ms. Nanthasiri Ronsiri, from the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Phuket office was reported in the Bangkok Post today…

“Phuket expects to welcome 2,435 tourists on Saturday.”

• Thailand’s Public Health Ministry is shuffling newly-graduated doctors from around the country to help with the care of Covid patients to make up for a shortage of doctors in the capital.

Health authorities are urgently training some 144 doctors before deploying them to support the current surge in Bangkok. The graduate doctors have been vaccinated.

(Source: – The Thaiger)

Like this: Like Loading...