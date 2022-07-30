Covvid Update 30 July 2022 – 1,962 New Cases, 32 Deaths

Thailand reported 32 Covid-19 fatalities and 1,962 new cases admitted to hospitals on Friday, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday.

This compared with 37 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,480 cases admitted to hospitals on Thursday, as reported on Friday.

As of midnight Friday, a total of 24,323 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (down from 24,550 the previous day), including 12,219 in hospitals (down from 12,339). Of the remainder, 300 were in field hospitals/hospitel facilities (up from 274) and 11,736 in home/community isolation (down from 11,869) while 68 others were not specified.

Of those in hospitals, 920 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation (up from 901), and 456 were dependent on ventilators (up from 447).

Of the 2,480 new cases admitted to hospitals over the 24 hours, there were 1,960 cases in the general population and one imported case.

The 24-hour period also saw 2,157 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,588,512 Covid-19 cases, including 2,365,077 this year, with 4,532,830 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,359 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,661 so far this year.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related