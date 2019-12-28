Day 1: 43 Dead, 466 Injured In New Year Road Accidents

Forty-three people were killed and 466 injured in road accidents nationwide on Friday, the first day of the so-called “seven dangerous days’’ of the New Year holidays. Drink-driving remained the major cause.

A total of 464 road accidents were reported on Dec 27, with 43 deaths and 466 injuries, according to the Road Safety Directing Centre.

Last year, there were 45 deaths and 428 injuries in 419 road accidents on the first day of the dangerous period across the country. (continued below)

Drink driving was the major cause, accounting for 30.4% of the crashes so far this year, followed by speeding at 24.78%. Most of the vehicles involved in the accidents were motorcycles, same as previous years.

Surat Thani recorded the highest number of accidents with 20. This southern province also had the highest number of injuries at 22. Chiang Rai and Prachuap Khiri Khan had the highest number of deaths, at four each.

Public Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said authorities had focused on stricter rules and law enforcement as most accidents were caused by drink driving.

Courts of Justice also said 1,865 traffic offence cases, mostly drink-driving, were sent to courtson Friday, spokesman Suriyan Hongwilai said on Saturday.

Of the total, the courts had already ruled on 1,528 cases, accounting for 81.9%.

Bangkok saw the highest number of cases, (159), followed by Chon Buri (158), Chiang Mai (112), Rayong (111) and Nakhon Ratchasima (86), said the spokesman.

The top three offences involved drink driving by 1,369 people, driving under the influence of drugs (257) and driving without licences (224).

Isan-bound traffic is slow on Mittraphap Road in Nakhon Ratchasima, the gateway to the Northeast, on Saturday as New Year revellers got out of Bangkok during the long holidays. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

Like this: Like Loading...