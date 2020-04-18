Decision On Relaxing Anti-Covid Rules Next Week

A hairdresser wears a face mask at a shop in Samut Prakan province last month, before the coronavirus shutdown. A decision will be made next week whether barber shops and some other businesses can reopen. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The government will next week decide whether to relax disease control measures, including the possible reopening of some shops and banks.

Spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said on Friday that discussions were being held with experts and business representatives.

The goal was to ensure effective disease control if some businesses were allowed to reopen.

A proposal would be put to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha for a decision next week.

Businesses which may be allowed to reopen included mobile phone and electrical appliance shops, banks, barbers and hairdressers, and general stores.

Dr Taweesilp said hairdressers and clients would be required to wear masks. Clients would have to clean their hands with alcohol before entering the shop. There would be hair-cutting services only, and instruments would have to be cleaned for each customer.

“Other shops may be allowed to reopen if they limit the number of customers inside at one time, to prevent crowding, and refrain from promotional activities that would attract crowds.

“These are possible proposals for a relaxation. They have not been approved,” Dr Taweesilp said.

“More people are wearing masks, but some groups of people still continue to party and gamble,” he said.

On Thursday night 820 people were caught breaking the nationwide curfew and 109 for defying the gathering ban, he said.

(source: – Bangkok Post)

