Digital TV Viewers Need To Re-tune Receivers As Channels Shift To New Spectrum

NBTC’s vice chairman Natee Sukonrat, centre

Viewers of terrestrial digital TV channels in some parts of Thailand will have to retune their signal receivers from next month if they want to continue watching these channels, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) said.

This move follows digital TV broadcasters’ plan to switch to a new spectrum band from the current 700MHz band because this band has been auctioned off to telecom operators.

Viewers in the South can begin retuning the channels from next month, while those in Bangkok and Greater Bangkok can do so from October 5.

Viewers in the North and Northeast will need to retune their channels in October and November respectively, while those in the Central region can begin doing so from December.

Natee Sukonrat, NBTC’s vice chairman, said viewers can retune the signal using their TV remote controls and there is no need to hire any technicians.

Details about the dates of retuning and instructions can be found at http://700.nbtc.go.th or by calling (02) 070 0700.

(Source: – The Nation)

Like this: Like Loading...