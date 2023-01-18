North East Thailand Times

Driving Licence Renewal? DLT Takes Walk-in Applications From Now On

ByRobert Haines

Jan 18, 2023

Picture: Thai Rath

 

Thai Rath reported that driving licences can be renewed at Department of Land Transport offices nationwide from now on without the need to book an appointment.

 

Similarly those looking for new licences and changing the category of their licence can walk in for service.

 

People doing extensions should have evidence of their test results on the online “e-learning” course so that they can process their licences quickly at the DLT.

 

If you have to do the learning at a test center it can take much longer.

 

Rules about walk-in applicants were all changed during the pandemic but are no longer necessary.

 

(Source: – Thai Rath)

