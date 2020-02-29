Drought Crisis To End In Two Months But Department Calls For Judicious Use Of Water

The Royal Irrigation Department expected the current drought crisis to end in two months but has sought cooperation from all sectors to consume water conservatively in order to maximise usage.

According to a report, as of February 24, there were 42.02 billion cubic metres of water reserved nationwide with 18 billion cubic metres for drinking, Thaweesak Thanadachophol, deputy director-general of the Royal Irrigation Department, said on Friday.

Off-season agriculture is seeing 4.02 million rai being planted, which exceeds the expected plan by 42 per cent. Of the total, 440,000 rai have been harvested, mostly using other sources of natural water since the main river does not support agriculture.

The department has prepared mobile water pumps to help the drought-hit areas throughout the country, put in operation 1,935 machines. Water pumps were installed in various areas in 33 provinces.

At the same time, a total of 106 water trucks have been prepared to be sent to support areas hit by water shortage such as Loei (6 trucks), Chachoengsao (2 trucks), Chanthaburi (1 truck) and Rayong (4 trucks).

The director has asked all sectors to use water economically until the beginning of the coming rainy season.

(Source: The Nation)

