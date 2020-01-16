Drunks, Speeders And Grand Dads Targeted In Bid To Reduce Road Accidents

Aiming to reduce road accidents year-round, the Royal Thai Police will be keeping a closer eye on riskier drivers – the elderly, alcoholics and speeders – especially in holiday periods.

Deputy Commissioner-General Pol General Suwat Chaengyotsuk announced at a seminar on Wednesday (January 15) that accident records from the just-ended New Year holidays had been scrutinised to identify which preventive measures had been most successful.

An action plan highlighting those measures has been drawn up.

“To reduce accidents during the Songkran festival and throughout the year, the action plan includes a campaign to encourage bikers to wear helmets and lists of drivers who are accident risks in every village and sub district,” Suwat said.

“We will coordinate with the relevant groups to hold a training course for village heads and sub district chiefs on instilling road discipline among citizens and we’ll have patrol teams monitoring traffic conditions and driver alcohol levels throughout the year.”

People need to be more fully aware of the law, Suwat said, and that can be achieved through stricter enforcement, resulting in a sustainable reduction in accidents.

(Source: – The Nation)

