Dry Season Nearly Over, Says Irrigation Dept Chief

Thailand’s dry season is nearly over as summer storms are set to bring an average rainfall of 60 millimetres in 30 provinces, including the 12 provinces that have been hit by drought, said Dr Somkiat Prajarnwong, director-general of the Royal Irrigation Department.

Though the 25 major reservoirs in the country are less than 30 percent full and strict water management is required, he said, there should be plenty of water available by June.

The Meteorological Department is scheduled to meet in mid-May to work out exactly when the start of the rainy season can be forecast. It is believed that rain will be heavier this year compared to last year.

In line with the heavy rainfall forecast, related departments have been making preparations for water management and water demands in each area, especially in terms of irrigation during the new planting season.

(Source: – The Nation)

