Electricity Rate To Increase To 4 Baht/Unit In May-August

Residential, commercial and industrial users of electricity will face higher electricity bills from May until August after the Energy Regulatory Commission has decided to increase the FT (fuel tariff) rate to an average of 23.38 satang per unit, driving the electricity rate to 4 baht per unit during the May-August period.

The fee increase to 4 baht/unit is the first in several years.

Secretary-General of the Office of the Energy Regulatory Commission Komkrit Tantravanich said that the FT adjustment is necessary due to global energy crisis as well as the substantial drop of liquified natural gas in the Gulf of Thailand.

(Source: – Asean Now)

