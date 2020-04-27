Emergency Decree Extended

The area around the Grand Place was already quiet on Wednesday night, even before the night curfew started at 10pm. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Monday decided to extend the Emergency Decree for another month after it expires on April 30.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said on Monday the decree will be extended to the end of May.

The reason is concern about the return of the virus, with the centre still battling to stop it spreading any further.

The decision means the night curfew from 10pm-4am will continue, no social gatherings allowed and only limited inter-provincial travel, among other restrictions, Dr Taweesilp said.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and brought together all agencies to discuss the impact of the dec

The National Security Council told the meeting that it surveyed public opinion, and it favoured the extension of the decree, Dr Taweesilp said. He gave no other details of the survey.