Expect Weather Changes As Strong Southwest Monsoon Engulfs Thailand, Says TMD

The Meteorological Department (TMD) warns that today, Thailand is expected to experience a drop in temperatures along with substantial rainfall in various regions. Central Thailand, the eastern areas, and parts of the south have a 60% chance of thunderstorms. Several factors contribute to these weather changes, including the intense southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, upper Thailand, and the upper Gulf of Thailand, as well as a low-pressure cell covering upper Vietnam. The southwest monsoon is becoming stronger over the Andaman Sea, upper Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

In the northern region, about 40% of the area, particularly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun provinces, should be prepared for thunderstorms. The minimum temperature is expected to be between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature could range from 34 to 36 degrees Celsius.

In the northeast, the TMD predicts thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with some heavy downpours in Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Khon Kaen, Amnat Charoen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. The temperature is likely to range from 23 to 25 degrees Celsius at its lowest and reach between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius at its highest.

