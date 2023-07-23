Extended Thai Public Holidays Offer Rare Six-Day Break Amidst King’s Birthday

In the upcoming week, Thailand’s residents and visitors have the opportunity to enjoy an exceptional abundance of public holidays, spanning five out of six consecutive days. Commencing next Friday (July 28), the nation will come together to celebrate the 71st birthday of the King. Furthermore, the festive period will be enhanced by two significant Buddhist events, Asarnha Bucha Day and Khao Phansa (Buddhist Lent), occurring on August 1 and 2, respectively, thus granting an extended public holiday for the people.

To honor the King’s Birthday, Immigration, along with all government offices, will close on the aforementioned Friday. Major branches of banks, typically bustling with activity, will also suspend operations, except for certain branches in malls, which will remain open. Thailand Post branches and mall kiosks will operate as usual.

During this period, non-emergency services at hospitals will be temporarily halted, with only emergency care and ongoing treatments available. However, offices associated with the Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police will continue their operations, and some consulates will provide services to their respective citizens.

Following the break on Monday (July 31, a non-public holiday), government offices will resume functioning briefly, only to close again for the following two days to observe Asarnha Bucha and Khao Phansa.

This year’s arrangement of public holidays presents an unprecedented and extended opportunity for those looking to take part. The national Public Relations Department suggests that people take an extra day off on July 31, allowing them to enjoy a full six-day break with minimal disruption to the standard working week.

Out of respect for the significance of Asarnha Bucha and Khao Phansa as religious holidays, there will be a nationwide ban on alcohol sales from 12:01 am, August 1, until 11:59 pm, August 2. However, this ban will not apply to duty-free shops at international airports.

Considering the potential impact of the extended holiday period, the Bank of Thailand has made the unusual decision not to declare Khao Pansa as a bank holiday this year.

