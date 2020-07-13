Extract From Dot Property Thailand Newsletter

Buriram, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen and many other cities in Northeast Thailand have become popular with expats looking to settle down away from the large crowds of tourists, pollution and increasing cost of living. Moving here also provides you with a chance to have a house, something not feasible for most people in Bangkok.

Some expats also have family in Northeast Thailand. Opting to build in-laws a new home is beneficial in two ways. Firstly, it can provide elderly family members with a better lifestyle than what may be possible in older-style houses. Secondly, it makes family visits more enjoyable for everyone as there is enough space, privacy and convenience for the entire family.

For more than 12 years, William Property Construction has been building custom-made residences in Buriram, Udon Thani and elsewhere in Northeast Thailand. Boasting a long track record of success, the firm acts as a one-stop solution for those looking to build a high-quality home without the headaches and delays the process can entail.

No one is able to turn the ideas you may have about a dream home into reality quite like William Property Construction. The process starts with the home builder checking on the suitability of your land. After that, it is time to sit down and go over what you want from the property. The company’s renowned architect will assist you before coming up with a full set of working drawings and specifications approved by a structural engineer.

Your input and feedback are a vital part of this process and the end result is a home design in line with your wishes. Once the design is completed, you will receive a fixed price quotation for the construction of the house as well as a detailed scope of work required.

Should you agree to proceed, work can begin. During the construction period, you will be provided with full project management service. Project managers hail from the UK and Europe allowing for seamless communication, something not possible with other construction firms. They will keep you informed of everything that is happening from the moment shovels go into the ground until it’s time to move in.

William Property Construction is the leading home builder in Buriram and Northeast Thailand. The company is committed to transparency, ensuring projects are completed on time and within budget. They also have an that truly showcases their skill and expertise.

