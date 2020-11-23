Farmers In North, Northeast Warned Of Damage To Crop From Thundershowers

The Thailand Meteorological Department has warned farmers in the North and the Northeast to beware of damage to crop from isolated thundershowers.

A weak high-pressure system covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea. Mornings would be cool in the North and the Northeast, while the mountaintops would have cool to cold weather, the department said.

In the lower Northeast, the lower Central and the East, easterly winds prevail with humidity bringing isolated thundershowers.

In the South and the Gulf, the northeast monsoon becomes stronger with isolated heavy rain.

People in the South should beware of the severe weather conditions, the department said.

On November 22-23, another moderate high-pressure system from China would extend to upper Thailand and the South China Sea. After isolated rain over the area initially, the temperature would start to fall.

Northeast: Cool in the morning; isolated thundershowers mostly in Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buri Ram provinces; minimum temperature 21-23°C, maximum 34-35°C; cool to cold on the mountain top with minimum temperature 13-17°C; northeasterly winds 10-30kph.

