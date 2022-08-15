North East Thailand Times

Father Forced To Kill His 37-Year-Old Son In Udon Thani

Robert Haines

Aug 15, 2022

James Morris and Son Nguyen


57-year-old father used an illegal gas gun to fire two shots at his son in the early hours of Saturday morning after being ambushed by him as he launched another violent tirade demanding money for drugs. Son had returned home to Udon Thani from Bangkok in February after losing his job.

The tragedy and torment of Thailand’s ongoing drug addiction epidemic were brought home on Saturday when a 57-year-old man broke down and told police that he could not avoid shooting his 37-year-old son dead in the early hours of the morning as a homicide investigation got underway in the Kut Chap district of Udon Thani.

Police in Udon Thani, in northeastern Thailand, on Saturday charged a 57-year-old man with killing his son after an early morning incident in which the younger man attacked his father with a knife while demanding money for drugs.

 

(Source: – Asean Now)

