Father Kills Recently Released Son Amid Threats In Chaiyaphum

In Chaiyaphum province, northeastern Thailand, a distressing incident occurred in a hut situated amidst a paddy field. A 73-year-old father tragically took the life of his 46-year-old son. The son had recently been released from prison just three days earlier and had been making threats against his parents. After the incident, the father turned himself in to the police and admitted to the crime.

At the scene of the crime, the son’s lifeless body was discovered near a bamboo hut. The primary suspect was identified as the victim’s father, who fled the area after the incident. However, he later surrendered at a police station in Khon Kaen province and provided a statement. According to the father, his son had recently been released from prison after serving time for drug-related offenses and had returned home three days prior. During those three days, the son neither assisted with household chores nor ceased his involvement with drugs. Instead, he frequently quarreled with his father and even made death threats against him, as reported by KhaoSod.

The situation escalated when the son confronted his father while the latter was preparing a charcoal stove near the hut. The son threatened to kill his father that day and then sat on a nearby swing. As the son approached his father, the older man picked up a hoe and struck his son three times from behind until he fell motionless. Afterward, the father disposed of the hoe by throwing it into a pond behind the hut before fleeing the scene. Eventually, he turned himself in to the authorities.

The police have not yet disclosed the charges, but according to the Thai Criminal Code, any person who unlawfully kills another individual may face punishment by death or imprisonment for a period of 15-20 years.

In another tragic incident that occurred a week ago in Nong Bua Lamphu province, Thailand, a 46-year-old man was found dead in his home, allegedly killed by his 24-year-old son. Local residents witnessed the son, named Amarin, confessing to the murder while covered in blood before being apprehended by the police.

