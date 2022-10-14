North East Thailand Times

FIFA World Cup 2022 Will Be Free To Watch On TV In Thailand:

ByRobert Haines

Oct 14, 2022

By Online Reporter

 

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 set to kick off in Qatar in a little over one month, football fans in Thailand may be beginning to wonder how they will be able to watch the games.

 

To date, no company in Thailand has secured the rights to broadcast matches from the tournament, which will be held from November 21 to December 18.

 

However, in a move that will reassure fans, the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has said that it will purchase the licensing rights if private broadcasters fail to do so in order to ensure that football fans in Thailand can watch the games.

 

“Thais must be able to watch the World Club live for free under the ‘must-have’ rule. If no private operators are interested in purchasing the licence, the SAT will buy it,” SAT governor Kongsak Yodmanee has said.

 

(Source: – Asean Now)

