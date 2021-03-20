Finally Some Good News! Brits Getting 43 Baht To The Pound, USD Doing OK Too



FILE PHOTO for reference only

Posters online who continually complain about the poor exchange rate for their money in Thailand due to the strength of the Thai baht are getting some respite.

On SuperRich today the top rate for sterling has nearly passed 43 baht.

Today it was 42.9 baht to a pound the highest in years.

The US dollar is also up from lows of below 30 to now be 30.83 to 100 dollar bills.

The Australian dollar that at one time slipped below 20 baht is now valued at 23.8 on SuperRich.

The Euro is valued at 36.75 to high denomination bills today.

Many have said that apart from the pandemic, one of the reasons people are put off coming to Thailand is the strength of the baht.

(Source: – Thai Visa News)

Like this: Like Loading...