First Flight Carrying Chinese Tourists Flying To Thailand On Oct 8

On October 8, a group of 150 Chinese nationals, with special tourist visas (STV), will be the first foreign tourists allowed into Thailand on a chartered flight under the conditional entry scheme for selected groups of foreigners, endorsed by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, said they will fly directly to Phuket on a chartered Air Asia flight, adding that another, smaller group of seven Chinese businessmen will arrive at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on a private jet on the same day.

On October 25, another group of 126 Chinese tourists, from Guangdong, will fly to Suvarnabhumi airport on a chartered Thai Smile flight and a group of 120 tourists from Scandinavia and Schengen countries will arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on a Thai Airways International flight on November 1.

Regarding alternative local state quarantine facilities to accommodate these tourists, he said three hotels in Phuket and one each in Chon Buri and the northeastern province of Buriram have been chosen.

(Source: – NNT)

