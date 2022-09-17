North East Thailand Times

Five Children Electrocuted In Floodwaters And Heavy Rain In Udon Thani

ByRobert Haines

Sep 17, 2022

Picture: Thai Rath

Thai Rath noted that a Facebook group was the first to report a serious incident where several children were electrocuted by the rear entrance to Satri Rachinuthit School on Sri Chom Cheun Road in the NE city of Udon Thani.

 

A 19 year old tech university student who went to their aid was also electrocuted.

 

Picture: Thai Rath

 

In total five people aged 9-19 were injured though only one was kept in hospital for observation.

In another incident of electrocution nearby two children were hurt.

 

The area was inundated by heavy rain and flooding.

 

Picture: Thai Rath

 

Local Mayor Thanadorn Phuttarak said there were several incidents around 4.30 pm yesterday on Sri Chom Cheun Road.

 

Electrical engineers were at the scene at 6.30 pm reported Thai Rath.

 

(Source: – Asean Now)

By Robert Haines

