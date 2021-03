BANGKOK, March 2 (TNA) – Five people, given a Covid –19 vaccine reported some side-effects, said Opas Karnkavinpong, Director-General of the Disease Control Department. None was serious.

Five recipients, four in Samut Sakhon and one on Samui Island experienced some undesirable after-effects of Covid vaccine shot.

Four had some soreness and swelling around the injection site after the first dose. The other, who is a medical professional had nausea and vomiting.

(Source: – TNA)

