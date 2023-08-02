Flash Flood Scare At Bueng Kan’s Phuwua Sanctuary Prompts Quick Evacuation Of Tourists

Recently, visitors at the renowned tourist attraction, Phuwua Wildlife Sanctuary, in Bueng Kan, northeast Thailand, had a narrow escape. During their visit to the Tham Phra Waterfall, sudden heavy rainfall caused floodwaters to rush down from the Phuwua mountains. This unexpected weather change prompted tourists to quickly seek higher ground, fearing a potential flash flood.

Concerned about the safety of the visitors, wildlife officers from the sanctuary immediately halted all activities and instructed tourists to gather their belongings and descend from the mountains. Their prompt action prevented further danger, and they successfully evacuated those trapped on boulders amidst the waterfall.

As the floodwaters receded towards dusk, the stranded tourists were rescued safely from the boulders. In response to the incident, the authorities decided to close the Tham Phra Waterfall temporarily.

Fortunately, there were no reports of tourists being injured or missing in the incident. The chief of Phuwua Wildlife Sanctuary, Visanu Phumpha, ordered officials to assess the situation closely, considering the possibility of continued rainfall and potential for more flooding the next day.

Depending on the water levels, the waterfall’s closure will be extended if the surge persists, or it will reopen for visitors if conditions return to normal. Tourists are advised to check for updates on the ‘Phuwua Wildlife Sanctuary’ page or contact the sanctuary directly for the latest information.

