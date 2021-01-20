FLIP-FLOP: Immigration Backtracks On Mandatory COVID-19 testing For Visa/Extension Of Stay Renewals

REUTERS FILE PHOTO for reference only
Foreigners in Thailand will not be required to undergo a COVID-19 test in order to renew their extensions of stay, an immigration spokesperson clarified on Tuesday.
Earlier, Khaosod English reported that foreigners would need to take a COVID-19 test in order to renew their visas/extensions of stay.
However, a little over an hour later, Immigration spokesperson Archayon Kraithong confirmed to Khaosod that COVID-19 tests are not required.
Mr Archayon apologised for the misunderstanding.
(Source: – Khaosod English)