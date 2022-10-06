North East Thailand Times

Nakhon Ratchasima

Flood Concern In Northeast Due To Overflowing Reservoirs

ByRobert Haines

Oct 6, 2022

 

Flooding remained critical in many provinces of the Northeast because water exceeded the capacities of many reservoirs in the region.

In Nakhon Ratchasima province, the reservoir of the Lam Takhong dam in Si Khiu district held 324 million cubic meters of water, equivalent to 103% of its capacity of 314 million cubic meters. The biggest reservoir of the province was discharging 400,000 cubic meters of water a day.

In Non Thai district, flood currents destroyed the embankments of a bridge on Ban Krasiao-Ban Chok Road which became impassable. Soldiers installed a temporary bridge for locals.

(Source: – TNA)

By Robert Haines

