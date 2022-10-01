North East Thailand Times

Flood Woes Continue In Ubon Ratchathani And Nakhon Ratchasima

ByRobert Haines

Oct 1, 2022

image.jpeg

 

The Royal Irrigation Department has installed about 200 water pumps to accelerate the discharge of water from the Mun River, in Khong Chiam district in of Ubon Ratchathani, into the Mekong River.

 

The water level in the Mekong is still about 60cm below that of the Mun, making it possible to discharge more than 390 million cubic metres per day into the Mekong, according to Udomsak Nuansiri, the chief district officer of Khong Chiam.

 

The water level in the Mun River in Ubon Ratchathani yesterday (Friday) was 9.57 metres, an approximately 36cm increase from Thursday.

 

In Warin Chamrap district, army helicopters airdropped relief supplies into heavily flooded villages which are inaccessible by road. More than 10 riverside communities in Muang district have been advised by officials to evacuate to temporary shelters being provided by provincial administration.

 

(Source: – Asean Now)

