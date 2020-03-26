Foreigners And Locals In Thailand Told To STAY INDOORS

General view of Central World mall after the government shut down all the shopping centers in the country due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Provincial governors throughout Thailand on Wednesday announced further measures in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

But at the very heart of the announcements was one clear message to people in Thailand: STAY INDOORS.

People are advised to stay indoors apart from going to the supermarket, pharmacy or carrying out some other essential business such as banking or immigration and that social distancing should be practiced at all times.

People in Thailand should also wear a mask when outdoors and ensure they regularly wash their hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.

The elderly, children aged under 5 and those with pre-existing health conditions are advised to avoid going outside altogether.

While there are no travel restrictions in place within Thailand, inter-provincial travel is also discouraged.

Only supermarkets, pharmacies, banks and other ‘essential’ businesses can remain open. Food courts and restaurants must offer takeaway food only. Stores such as 7-Eleven and Family Mart can also remain open.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Thai government stressed there was no curfew in Thailand but did say that road checkpoints will be set up nationwide to monitor traffic and screen travellers.

From Thursday, Thailand closed its borders to foreign tourists.

(Source: – Thai Visa News)

