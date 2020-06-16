Foreigners Married To Thais Set To Be Allowed To Return To Thailand

Foreigners who are married to a Thai national or who hold permanent residency but who have been stranded overseas due to COVID-19 are set to be given special dispensation to return to Thailand.

During Monday’s English language COVID-19 briefing, Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Natapanu Nopakun, said that a meeting took place this morning (15 June) with various government agencies who are now coordinating to allow more foreigners to enter Thailand.

Mr Natapanu confirmed that among the next group to be allowed to enter Thailand are those married to Thai nationals and those who hold permanent residency. Specific details regarding the return of this group is expected to be announced at a later date.

Since Thailand imposed a ban on incoming flights, scores of foreign nationals married to Thai citizens have been left stranded overseas. Both Thaivisa and The Nation have received a large number of reports from foreigners, some of whom have been separated from their families in Thailand for more than three months.

The move comes after the government introduced measures to allow foreign nationals who hold work permits to return to Thailand.

(Source: – Thai Visa News)

Like this: Like Loading...