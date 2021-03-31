Foreigners Stranded In Thailand Due To COVID-19 Can Now Stay Until End Of July

The Thai Immigration Bureau has announced that foreigners who are still stranded in Thailand due to the COVID-19 situation have until the end of May to extend their stay permission to remain in the country.

Anyone who had applied for a temporary visa extension due to COVID-19 had been permitted to stay in Thailand until 30 March.

But according to a new order, signed by Immigration chief Sompong Chingduang, foreigners can apply for so-called ‘COVID extension’ until 29 May 2021.

As this is a 60 day extension, it essentially grants stay in the country until 27 July 2021.

The order will once again be welcomed by those people stuck in Thailand due to COVID-19 and need to or want to stay longer.

Anyone whose temporary extension was due to expire are advised to visit their local immigration office for a further extension. It will cost 1,900 baht.

