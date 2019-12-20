Four Observation Sites Prepared For Dec 26 Solar Eclipse

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) has made arrangements in four provinces for the public to watch next week’s solar eclipse.

The institute is encouraging 410 schools who are members of the astronomy network to bring their students to Chiang Mai, Chachoengsao, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Songkhla provinces to watch the spectacle.

The annular solar eclipse is forecast to occur after sunrise from 9am onwards on December 26.

The solar eclipse of December 26 will be fully visible in India, Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Indonesia while Thailand will witness a partial eclipse when the moon covers only a part of the sun.

Experts have warned that looking at the sun without proper protection and equipment could be harmful and even cause blindness.

(Source: – The Nation)

