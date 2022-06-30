The Federation of Thai Industries EXPO opened yesterday in Chiang Mai.

William Property Constuction is proud to be a member of the Federation.

The Federation of Thai Industries (F.T.I.) is a private, non profit organization representing the Thai industrial sectors and various industrial enterprises. Enacted by the Federation of Thai industries Act, 1987, the F.T.I. operates under the supervision of the Ministry of Industry. The significant role of F.T.I. is to extend its cooperation to the government sector both domestic and in international realms in the conduct of the business and industrial development.

A brief introduction to the Expo goals:

FTI EXPO 2022: SHAPING FUTURE INDUSTRIES:

How to develoep significant synergy of Thai industrial sectors in response to the policy of opening up the country.

Stimulate the Thai economy as a whole.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) joins hands with leading corporate partners to organize FTI Expo 2022 – Shaping the Future Industry during 29 June – 3 July 2022 at the International Convention and Exhibition Center. Chiang Mai Province to show potential and enhance the progress of the targeted industries at the national level under the concept BIO-CIRCULAR-GREEN ECONOMY (BCG Economy) to respond to the government’s policy of opening the country. The FTI has sparked a big change in the Thai industry

Meeting with trade shows and innovations at the Exhibition, Symposium and Business Matching to lead Thailand towards sustainable economic development.

The Thai prime minister presided over the opening of the event on the 29th June 2022.

Detailed info at : ftiexpo.com

Like this: Like Loading...

Related